Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Interim injury reports

We’ve only got about 48 hours until Thursday Night Football kicks off between your Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, so we’ve got the second injury reports of the week for you. Both teams did put out an injury report on Monday, but it was one of those “simulated” reports since nobody actually practiced that day. We’ll make sure you’re updated on everything as we go through both reports below.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

C Garrett Bradbury (back, no change from Monday)

Limited Participation

OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle, no change from Monday)

OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle, no change from Monday)

Full Participation

No players listed

Davenport’s injury caused him to be a scratch from the season opener, and it looks like he might miss this one as well. Darrisaw played most of the game but did leave for a few snaps because of the ankle issue, so hopefully he’ll be close to 100% for this Thursday’s game. Bradbury. . .well, his back is an issue again, and as anyone that falls into the “slightly older” category can attest, once you mess up your back it never really gets better, it just gets varying degrees of worse. His not practicing doesn’t bode well for Thursday, however.

Philadelphia Eagles

Did Not Participate

S Reed Blankenship (ribs, no change from Monday)

CB James Bradberry (concussion, no change from Monday)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs, no change from Monday)

Limited Participation

DT Fletcher Cox (ribs, upgrade from “DNP” on Monday)

Full Participation

No players listed

Bradberry currently finds himself in the concussion protocol, so the odds seem to be pretty good that we won’t see him out there on Thursday. That’s a pretty significant blow to the Eagles’ secondary, though they’re still plenty talented. Cox is part of their rotation up front and is no doubt licking his chops at the thought of getting in there against the Vikings’ interior line.

Those are the second injury reports of the week for the Vikings and the Eagles, folks. The final injury reports will drop tomorrow sometime and we’ll have them for you when they’re available.