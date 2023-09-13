Adrian Peterson to appear on Dancing With the Stars

The world of Minnesota Vikings fans everywhere is about to collide with the world of one of the biggest shows on television.

The cast of the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars has been announced, and former Vikings’ running back Adrian Peterson is going to be among the participants.

Peterson, who played for the Vikings from 2007 to 2016 and hasn’t played a down since splitting four games between Tennessee and Seattle in 2021, has not officially retired from the league at this point, but has said that he would if he didn’t sign with anyone in 2023.

As we know, Peterson is the Vikings’ franchise leader in pretty much every important rushing category and is still the last non-quarterback in the league to win the Most Valuable Player award, taking home that honor in 2012 after a season that saw him nearly eclipse the single-season rushing yardage record just months after undergoing surgery to repair an ACL.

You can check out the rest of the cast for this upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars right here. I honestly have no idea who about 75% of those people are, but I’m guessing there are folks out there that do.

The next season of Dancing With the Stars will premiere on ABC on Tuesday, 26 September, at 7:00 PM Central time.