Giving Props: Best bets for the Vikings against the Eagles

Tomorrow night, the Minnesota Vikings will take the field on short rest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. As we’ll do every week, it’s time to take a look at some of the prop bets put up by our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook in an effort to try to predict what might happen with the Vikings and, perhaps, make you a few dollars along the way (if you’re into that sort of activity).

Last week, we went 1-for-3 on our prop bets. . .we hit on Justin Jefferson’s receiving yardage but missed on Alexander Mattison’s rushing yards and Kirk Cousins’ longest pass of the day. Here’s hoping we can do better this time. If you don’t like the bets we present here, you can always check what other offerings there are at DraftKings.

Justin Jefferson, 92.5 receiving yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

You get equal value regardless of which side of the ledger you play on this one. I’m going to make a surprising pick in this one, or at least one that would seem to be surprising on the surface. The Eagles did a very good job on Jefferson in last year’s game, limiting him to 48 yards. With James Bradberry out with a concussion, he’s going to see a lot of Darius Slay, which is a tough matchup for him. More importantly, Bradberry being out might open things up a bit for some of the other targets for the Vikings. I think Jefferson will get more yards than he did in last year’s game but I don’t think he reaches that figure.

The play: Under

Jalen Hurts, 0.5 interceptions: Over (+140) or Under (-180)

The Vikings’ defense got carved up by Hurts last year, but that was with the Ed Donatell “sit back and do nothing” scheme on defense. Brian Flores’ unit was a pleasant surprise on Sunday against Tampa Bay, with the highest blitz rate in the NFL in Week 1 and pressure coming from everywhere. They didn’t generate any turnovers last week, but they’re eventually going to come if Flores keeps dialing up the pressure. This one’s more of a “heart” pick than a “head” pick, but I think the Vikings get one from Hurts tomorrow night.

The play: Over

Vikings, 20.5 points: Over (-115) or Under (-105)

The Vikings managed 17 points in Week 1, though they did turn the ball over three times, twice in Tampa territory. They managed just seven points against the Eagles last year, and their defensive front might be the NFL’s best. Given the state of the Vikings’ interior offensive line, this matchup could devolve into a potential nightmare. I’m afraid that the Vikings are going to be hard-pressed to get points on the board in this one. I hope that I’m wrong on this one, to be honest.

The play: Under

Those are the prop bets I’ve got for this one, folks. Are there any other potential bets that catch your eye?