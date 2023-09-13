Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Wednesday, and with Thursday Night Football looming that means it’s time for the final injury reports for both the Philadelphia Eagles and your Minnesota Vikings for tomorrow night’s matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams have released those reports, so let’s take a look at them, starting with the visiting team.
Minnesota Vikings Week 2 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Marcus Davenport
|OLB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
It was a back issue that caused Bradbury to miss five games at the end of last season, and the issue has already reared its ugly head after one week this year. He’s probably going to be dealing with this all year because that’s just how back injuries go. Darrisaw is questionable with the ankle issue that caused him to miss a handful of plays in the opener, and hopefully we’ll finally see Davenport’s debut in purple on Thursday night.
Philadelphia Eagles Week 2 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Reed Blankenship
|S
|Ribs
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|James Bradberry
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|Ribs
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|Ribs
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
Three players have been declared out for the Eagles in this one, the most notable being cornerback James Bradberry. Bradberry is a very good corner but has not been able to clear the league’s concussion protocol, so he will be on the sidelines for this one. Cox might be limited in the number of snaps he plays, but the Eagles’ interior d-line is deep enough that they can probably mitigate that.
Those are the injury reports for both sides heading into Thursday Night Football, folks. We’ll have more for you on this one as we get closer to kickoff.
Loading comments...