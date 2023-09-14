It’s game day, everybody! Tonight, the Minnesota Vikings will make their lone Thursday Night Football appearance of the 2023 NFL season as they make a trip to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the defending NFC Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. We want to make sure you know where to find all the action, so here is everything you need to know.

Television Info

Kickoff for this one is slated for 7:15 PM Central time. There isn't a lot of TV info to give for this one. . .if you’re in the Twin Cities area, the local FOX affiliate, KMSP-9, will be airing the game, and I assume there’s a local station in Philadelphia that will be airing it as well. Otherwise, the game will not be on regular television, but on Amazon Prime Video as the NFL has done with Thursday Night Football these past couple of seasons. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for this one.

No map, either. . .see above for the reasoning.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, the game will be shown on television for you, courtesy of the American Forces Network, specifically on AFN Sports. Kickoff is officially slated for 0000Z on Tuesday, which works out to 0200L for everyone watching from Central Europe, 0300L on Tuesday for those on Arabian Time, and 0900L on Tuesday for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

If you have a Vikings Radio Network affiliate in your area, most of them will probably be carrying the game. They should be, anyway. . .they wouldn’t be really great affiliates if they weren’t, would they?

For those of you who are going to use satellite radio to listen to this one, you can find the feed from the Vikings Radio Network on SiriusXM Channel 226. You can listen to the Eagles feed on Channel 225 if you feel compelled to do so for whatever reason, and there will be a national feed on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Channel 88, as well.

Referee Info

Football Zebras informs us that the officiating crew for this Thursday Night clash will be led by Clay Martin. The Vikings last saw a Martin-led crew last November at U.S. Bank Stadium, as his crew handled the Vikings’ 40-3 loss to Dallas.

Weather Info

Hey, it’s an outdoor game! According to our friends at WeatherNation, it should be a pretty nice night for football in Philadelphia. Temperatures at kickoff are forecast to be right around 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies with some winds out of the north at 5-10 miles/hour and only cooling off slightly as the night goes on.

Betting Info

As things stand right now, the folks from the DraftKings Sportsbook have the Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite in this one. That’s about a point lower than the opening line from Sunday. If you want to keep track of the line leading up to kickoff, DraftKings is the place you want to check.

Streaming Info

As mentioned above, the primary venue for this one is a streaming service, as the game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. As far as other streaming services, I doubt you’re going to find it there, unless you’re in the Twin Cities and are using a streaming service as an alternative to cable and getting it from FOX 9 there.

I’ll say the same thing about illegal streams that I always say: don’t. Or damn sure don’t go advertising them here. You’ll be banned and that will be the end of it.

Post-Game Info

As soon as the final gun sounds for this one, you’ll be able to catch a LIVE postgame show, courtesy of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, where yours truly will join the hosts to talk about everything we just watched. We’ll have a separate post with the feed for that one, or you can go to their YouTube page and log in there to interact with the show and potentially win yourself some swag.

That should be all of the information that you need to follow along with the season opener from Lincoln Financial Field between the Vikings and the Eagles, folks. As always, we’ll have Open Threads throughout the game for your discussion purposes, with the first one dropping an hour before kickoff at around 6:15 PM Central time.