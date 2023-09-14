Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

The first quarter is in the books from Lincoln Financial Field, and your Minnesota Vikings trail the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 3-0 in what can generously be called an ugly first quarter of play.

The Eagles got the football first in this one, and got an explosive play early when Jalen Hurts found Devonta Smith for a big 54-yard gain to set up first-and-goal. But the Vikings’ defense stood tall in the red zone, and the Eagles were forced to settle for a 24-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to take an early 3-0 lead.

The Vikings managed a first down on their initial possession, but ultimately punted it away and couldn’t recover an Eagles’ fumble on the return. The Vikings then forced a three-and-out and Brandon Powell got away on a nice punt return. . .but then he fumbled, and the Eagles fell on it.

The Eagles then moved the ball to midfield, but they committed a turnover of their own when Hurts looked over the middle of the field for Smith and he was intercepted by Theo Jackson, who is in the game because Josh Metellus got hurt on the opening series.

And then on the very next play, the Vikings handed the ball to Alexander Mattison, who promptly fumbled it away to give the ball back to the Eagles in Minnesota territory. But the Vikings dodged a bullet as Elliott’s attempt from 55 yards went wide to the right.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Vikings are looking at a 2nd-and-12 from their own 43-yard line.

The Vikings trail the Eagles after the first quarter of play by a score of 3-0, folks. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!