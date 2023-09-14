Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

It’s halftime in Philadelphia, and your Minnesota Vikings are trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 13-7 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Vikings had the ball to start the second quarter, and they got their first points of the evening on a very nice drive that culminated with Kirk Cousins finding T.J. Hockenson for a 5-yard score to give the Vikings the lead at 7-3.

On the next possession, the Eagles found a lot of success on the ground, with D’Andre Swift and Boston Scott moving the chains multiple times. They powered the ball all the way down to the Minnesota 1-yard line, and Jalen Hurts took it from there with a sneak to give the Eagles the lead back just before the two-minute warning, 10-7.

The Vikings got the ball back and pushed to near midfield at the two-minute warning. Cousins then found Justin Jefferson on a play that went all the way down to the Philadelphia 1-yard line. . .but Jefferson fumbled the ball away and it went out of the end zone, resulting in a touchback. That made three turnovers in the first half for the Vikings for the second straight week and cost them an opportunity to go into halftime with the lead.

No TD for Jefferson and the Vikings on this play.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/kgiqNzdLns — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 15, 2023

Naturally, the Eagles took advantage and got themselves into position for Jake Elliott to attempt a 61-yard field goal. And, because this is the Vikings, he split the uprights to send this one into the locker room with the Eagles up 13-7. Bleh.

That’s where we stand as we head to the half in Philadelphia, folks. The Vikings will get the ball to start the second half. Come join us for the third quarter!