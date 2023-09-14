Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Once again, it’s that time of the evening when we ask everyone to lift four fingers above their heads, because there are fifteen minutes left in this Thursday Night Football contest with your Minnesota Vikings trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of

The Vikings got the ball first to start the second half, and it took them just two plays to commit their fourth turnover of the night as Kirk Cousins was sacked and fumbled it away with the Eagles recovering inside the Minnesota 10-yard line.

It took the Eagles just two plays to put the ball into the end zone, as Hurts went over for his second 1-yard score of the night to make it 20-7 early in the third quarter.

After the Vikings went three-and-out, the Eagles tacked on another quick touchdown as Jalen Hurts found Devonta Smith for a huge 63-yard touchdown to quickly make it 27-7 less than five minutes into the second half.

But the Vikings kept fighting, as Kirk Cousins found Jordan Addison for a big 62-yard score to cut it to 27-14 with nine minutes left in the third quarter!

The teams have exchanged punts since then, and the Eagles are once again driving down the field. As we move to the fourth quarter, the Eagles now have a first-and-10 from the Minnesota 37.

The Vikings are down big going into the final quarter of play in Philadelphia, trailing the Eagles by a score of 27-14 with the home team threatening for more. Can the Vikings do the improbable? Come join us and find out.