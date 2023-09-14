 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Inactive lists for both teams

Who will be sitting this one out?

By Christopher Gates
/ new
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

We’re a little less than ninety minutes ahead of kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field, where our Minnesota Vikings will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have designated their inactives for tonight’s contest, so let’s take a look at those here.

Minnesota Vikings

  • C Garrett Bradbury
  • OLB Andre Carter
  • QB Jaren Hall (emergency QB)
  • TE Nick Muse
  • DL Jaquelin Roy

Austin Schlottmann will once again start in Bradbury’s place at center. Christian Darrisaw and Marcus Davenport, both listed as “questionable” on the final injury report, are both active and will start. This will be Davenport’s Vikings debut after missing the opener on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles

  • S Reed Blankenship
  • CB James Bradberry
  • RB Kenneth Gainwell
  • QB Tanner McKee
  • DT Moro Ojomo
  • TE Albert Okwuegbunam
  • OL Tyler Steen

No real surprises on the injury report for the Eagles in this one, as they had already declared Blankenship, Bradberry, and Gainwell as out on their final injury report. McKee, presumably, is their #3 emergency quarterback.

Those are your inactives for tonight’s game, ladies and gentlemen! The first Open Thread of the night will be up and ready to go at around 6:15 PM Central.

In This Stream

2023 NFL Week 2: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

View all 15 stories

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...