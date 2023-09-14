Do the Vikings stand a chance vs. Eagles?

We’ve all heard about the reputation of the Philadelphia Eagles and their defense. Essentially, no one is granting the Minnesota Vikings much of a chance. With a defensive lineup boasting players like Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, and Jordan Davis, it’s quite understandable why people have already counted the Vikings out. Furthermore, the news of Bradbury’s absence isn’t helping their cause.

However, we’ve heard the age-old saying, ‘Any Given Sunday,’ for a reason. Just consider what the Detroit Lions achieved against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. So, do the Vikings truly have a shot against the Eagles?

Our team at Vikings Happy Hour delved into strategies they could employ to potentially emerge victorious in the Thursday Night Primetime game.

