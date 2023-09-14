Vikings vs Eagles with Devin Jackson of the Philadelphia Inquirer

The Real Forno Show with Tyler Forness is joined by special guest Devin Jackson of the Philadelphia Inquirer to discuss the highly anticipated matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams have a lot to prove as they enter this pivotal matchup. The Vikings are looking to rebound from a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and prevent going 0-2 for the first time since the 2020 season. Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off a hard-fought victory against the New England Patriots and will be looking to build on their strong offensive showing.

Tyler and Devin will break down all the key matchups and storylines to watch, including how the defenses will fare, how the offensive lines will hold up, and more. The Vikings will look to quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson to lead their offense against a tough Eagles defense that is led by cornerback Darius Slay and a fierce pass rush that led the league in sacks last season. The Eagles, on the other hand, will rely on the dual-threat ability of quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Kenneth Gainwell to carry them to victory. [Well it won’t be Gainwell because he is listed last night as out.]

Join Tyler and Devin as they delve into all the intriguing subplots of this exciting game. Can Brian Flores and the Vikings defense contain Jalen Hurts? Will the Vikings' offensive line be able to handle the stout Eagles' defensive line? Can Darius Slay take care of Justin Jefferson once again? These are just some of the questions that will be answered on this episode of The Real Forno Show.

