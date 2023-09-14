 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bleeding Green Radio: Eye On The Enemy with John Stolnis and special guest Tyler Ireland

John and Tyler preview the upcoming Eagles vs Vikings game on TNF.

By Tyler Ireland
John Stolnis
Eye on the Enemy Episode 152. John Stolnis and special guest @TylerIrelandNFL share their thoughts on the Aaron Rodgers injury, preview the Thursday Night matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings, and go in depth about how the Vikings offense plans on attacking a dinged up Eagles defense.

Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/eye-on-the-enemy-152-tyler-ireland-on-how-the/id1424518763?i=1000627768373

Stream: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/bgn-eagles?selected=VMP9714413351

