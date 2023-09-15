SB Nation Reacts Results: A late look back at Week 1

We got our results from our last SB Nation Reacts survey about the Minnesota Vikings just before last night’s game and, unfortunately, didn’t get time to get them posted before kickoff. So, we’re getting them up now, which means we have to take one (hopefully) final look back at the Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay.

The first question was our standard ask about whether or not you’re confident in the direction of the team.

Not surprisingly, after the Week 1 loss most fans were pretty down, with only 29% of our respondents saying that they’re confident in the direction that the team is going in. I’m guessing that number is only going to get lower after last night’s loss, even though the Vikings kept that one a lot closer than I’m guessing many expected.

We also asked what you thought the main culprit for the loss in Week 1 was, and that vote was a pretty significant landslide.

Of our respondents, 64% said that the three turnovers that the Vikings committed against the Bucs were the primary reason that the team lost. Again, given what we saw last night, that’s pretty tough to argue. The team now has seven turnovers through two games. . .that’s nearly a turnover a quarter if you’re bad at math. . .and you could argue that if they could simply hold on to the football they’d be 2-0 rather than 0-2. But, they haven’t, and that’s where we are right now.

Those are the results of our most recent SB Nation Reacts poll for the Vikings, folks. We’ll have a new poll for you next week and we’ll get the results before the Vikings host the Chargers in Week 3.

