Alexander Mattison receives disgusting, disturbing, racist messages following Thursday night’s loss

While we as fans can let our emotions get out of control sometimes when it comes to Minnesota Vikings football, there are lines that should absolutely, positively never be crossed, some rando on Instagram decided to do just that with Vikings’ running back Alexander Mattison following the team’s 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The following messages that Mattison received via Instagram were shared by FOX 9 reporter Ahmad Hicks on social media on Friday. I’m not going to transcribe them because. . .well, they’re disgusting. . .but you can read them for yourselves.

These posts came from Alexander Mattison’s instagram story. I won’t blur anything out because I want you guys to see what it’s like being a black athlete in America. Just bc you fumble, you’re a c**n and a n****r….. this is freaking SPORTS. Grow up #Vikings fans. Unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/STAv5zmcAf — Ahmad Hicks (@AhmadHicksTV) September 15, 2023

The Vikings have put out a statement regarding the messages as well.

We are sickened by the hatred and racial slurs directed toward Alexander Mattison following last night's game. pic.twitter.com/cdCRbxipr6 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 15, 2023

The National Football League has jumped in as well.

Now, for starters, if you’re sending crap like that and you’re a fan or a reader of ours, please don’t be. Just want to put that out there.

Kudos to the Vikings and the league for taking a stand on this one as well. There’s no room for this garbage regardless of what affiliation this person has or what happened in Philadelphia last night. We’re fans and sometimes emotions can run a little high, but stuff like this obviously goes way over the line.