Oli Udoh out for remainder of season with quad injury

On Thursday night, the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 34-28, with Oli Udoh taking the majority of snaps at left tackle for the injured Christian Darrisaw. After a bad turn of events in the fourth quarter, Udoh’s season is now over.

Udoh suffered a quad injury on one of the Vikings’ final drives and today head coach Kevin O’Connell said that he would be out for the remainder of the year as a result.

Udoh was a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft, and has appeared in 43 games for the team in his career with 18 starts. He’s seen time and both tackle positions as well as guard, and his versatility is what made him a valuable backup for the purple.

After the injury, Udoh was replaced by David Quessenberry. He had played the entire game protecting Kirk Cousins’ blind side after Darrisaw re-aggravated the ankle injury he suffered in the season opener during pre-game warmups.

No word yet, obviously, on what steps the Vikings are going to take to replace Udoh. Blake Brandel will likely step in as the swing tackle, as he got several starts in Darrisaw’s place last season, but they’ll still need help on the interior.

Here’s hoping for a full and speedy recovery for Oli Udoh from all of us here at The Daily Norseman.