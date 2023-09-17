NFL Week 2 Discussion

Well, there will be no Minnesota Vikings game on this Sunday, with the team already having completed their game on Thursday night. That can only mean one thing, ladies and gentlemen.
Yes, for the first time this season, it’s a RED ZONE SUNDAY here at The Daily Norseman. There’s a ton of NFL action to keep an eye on and whether you have the Red Zone Channel or not, it’s a good day to sit down and relax with some football.
Here are all the games that will be broadcast today on the two major providers. Since the Sunday Ticket package is now on YouTube TV and not DirecTV, there isn’t a “channel” for them, per se. You just fire up your YouTube TV app and find the game of your choice. But, again, if you don’t have that particular service, here are the maps from 506 Sports that show you what games are being broadcast in which markets.
Early Games on CBS
- Red - Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)
- Blue - Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)
- Green - Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan)
- Yellow - Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely)
Late Games on CBS
- Red - New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)
- Blue - Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)
Games on FOX (early unless otherwise indicated)
- Red - Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olson)
- Blue - Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston)
- Yellow - Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)
- Aqua - Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (Chris Myers, Robert Smith)
- Green (LATE) - New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth)
- Orange (LATE) - San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez)
The Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC will feature the Miami Dolphins at the New England Patriots, while this week will feature a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The first game to kick off will be the New Orleans Saints traveling to take on the Carolina Panthers, while the late game will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Cleveland Browns.
That’s your schedule for this Sunday of NFL football, folks. If you’re going to be watching the games anyway, come on in and watch them with us!
