NFL Week 2 Discussion

Well, there will be no Minnesota Vikings game on this Sunday, with the team already having completed their game on Thursday night. That can only mean one thing, ladies and gentlemen.

Yes, for the first time this season, it’s a RED ZONE SUNDAY here at The Daily Norseman. There’s a ton of NFL action to keep an eye on and whether you have the Red Zone Channel or not, it’s a good day to sit down and relax with some football.

Here are all the games that will be broadcast today on the two major providers. Since the Sunday Ticket package is now on YouTube TV and not DirecTV, there isn’t a “channel” for them, per se. You just fire up your YouTube TV app and find the game of your choice. But, again, if you don’t have that particular service, here are the maps from 506 Sports that show you what games are being broadcast in which markets.

Early Games on CBS

Late Games on CBS

Games on FOX (early unless otherwise indicated)

The Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC will feature the Miami Dolphins at the New England Patriots, while this week will feature a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The first game to kick off will be the New Orleans Saints traveling to take on the Carolina Panthers, while the late game will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Cleveland Browns.

That’s your schedule for this Sunday of NFL football, folks. If you’re going to be watching the games anyway, come on in and watch them with us!