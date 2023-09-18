2023 NFL Week 3: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Something will have to give when the Minnesota Vikings host the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 3. Both teams have stated the season with 0-2 marks and both have lost their first two contests by single-digit margins.

The Vikings started their season with a 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium, and followed that up with a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. They’ve kept those games that close despite the fact that they’ve turned the ball over seven times in those two games and have generated just one turnover of their own.

The Chargers have managed to outdo the Vikings by losing their first two games by a combined total of five points, falling to the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 1 by a score of 36-34, and then losing a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville in Week 2, 27-24 in overtime.

The Vikings are currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Chargers, including two games in Los Angeles. This will be their first time hosting the Chargers since a 2015 contest at (then) TCF Bank Stadium, meaning that this will be the first time that the Chargers play a regular season contest at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Chargers actually played in the first game to be hosted at U.S. Bank Stadium, a preseason contest back in 2016.

The odds might be against the Vikings in this one, as the folks from DraftKings have made the Vikings an early 1-point underdog in this one. The Vikings aren’t a home underdog often, and while they’re not a huge dog in this one, that they’re not the betting favorite at this point is somewhat significant.

Kickoff for this one is slated for noon Central time on Sunday, with coverage being provided by FOX.

