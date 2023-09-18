Opening Odds: Vikings find themselves as home underdogs against Chargers

It’s a rarity to see the Minnesota Vikings listed as home underdogs, but that’s exactly where they find themselves this week heading into a must-win contest against a fellow 0-2 squad.

The folks from the DraftKings Sportsbook have put the Vikings down as an early 1-point underdog in their opening lines as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

This will be the Vikings’ first time hosting the Chargers since they defeated the then-San Diego Chargers at TCF Bank Stadium in 2015. The last two games between these clubs have taken place in Los Angeles, with the Vikings emerging victorious both times. The Vikings have not lost to the Chargers since the 2011 season opener in San Diego.

The Chargers, like the Vikings, have lost a pair of close games to start the season. They suffered a 36-34 home loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, and followed that up by losing to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville this past Sunday, falling 27-24 in overtime.

The Vikings, despite turning the ball over seven times and being at a -6 in the plus/minus category, have also lost their first two games by single digit margins. A 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and a Thursday Night Football loss in Philadelphia this past week have pushed the purple to an 0-2 mark.

Week 3 might seem a little early to declare a game a “must-win,” but with a tough schedule coming up, the Vikings are going to have to start finding wins somewhere if they want to remain in contention in the NFC North.

So, if you have faith that the Vikings can get back on the right track on Sunday afternoon, you have an opportunity to cash in by taking the Vikings and the points. Well, the point, in this case.