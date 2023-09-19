Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 19 September 2023

The best news yesterday was obviously the signing on offensive gord Dalton Risner. It is a relief to almost all fans and a long time coming. The hope is that he will contribute greatly to better pass protection. This is also the expectation and it will be interesting to observe those that praise him now but then turn on him later.

I will say that considering he did not go through training camp or the preseason that he could be fairly rusty. It could take a few weeks for him to get acclimated. Patience is going to be in short supply with an 0-2 record though.

I am curious about where they will play him too. They have options I suppose.

Either way, Kwesi got another solid dependable offensive lineman to add to the group. Cant be bad.

If the ailing offensive line doesn’t shape up soon, Kirk Cousins won’t be able to feed Justin Jefferson at all. But for now, you can at least appreciate that this team remains aggressive , and is in fact more aggressive than they were as a 13-4 division-winner when you factor in Brian Flores’ approach on “D.” Even with the bad line and sluggish run game, Kevin O’Connell has let Cousins air it out to his play-making pass catchers. And even if the defensive personnel is in transition, Flores knows how to attack and confuse.

Pure speculation but I doubt Prime would stand in the way of his son getting drafted by any team. Maybe he would advise him to stay if he was not going to be a top 10 pick. In the case of our Vikings, they could be picking in the top 10.

