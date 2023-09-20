Vikings vs Chargers: Who will be first to 0-3?

Join Tyler Forness on The Real Forno Show as he dives into the upcoming clash between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are desperate to avoid a 0-3 start, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The Vikings have shown flashes of brilliance on the field but have struggled with turnovers, giving away the ball seven times and facing a -6 turnover differential. Their -9-point differential adds to the challenge. On the other hand, the Chargers have been competitive in their games, losing by just three points each time. However, they haven’t been able to protect the ball, yet.

To provide expert insights, we have a special guest on the show, Alex Katson, a renowned columnist from Chargers Wire. Alex will delve into the impact of Kellen Moore on the Chargers’ offense and shed light on the intriguing situation surrounding Brandon Staley’s talented but struggling defense. We’ll also explore the eternal question: Why do the Chargers always seem to “Charger” games? And most importantly, we’ll discuss whether the Chargers are truly making the most of their young star quarterback, Justin Herbert.

Don’t miss this engaging and informative episode of The Real Forno Show on YouTube and podcast, where we break down the key storylines and analyze the strategies that will shape the outcome of this crucial matchup.

FAN WITH US!!! Our guest Alex Katson @alexkatson, a writer for USA Today’s Chargers Wire @TheChargersWire! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno of Vikings 1st & SKOL @Vikings1stSKOL and the Vikings Wire @TheVikingsWire and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this Vikings 1st & SKOL production, on the @RealFornoShow. Podcasts partnered with Fans First Sports Network @FansFirstSN and Fans First Sports Network’s NFL feed @FFSN_NFL.