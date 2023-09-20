Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey Week 3: Dalton Risner edition

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It is, once again, time for another of our SB Nation Reacts surveys about our Minnesota Vikings, and this one has to do with the team’s most recent addition.

Along with our usual question about how confident you are in the direction of the team, we have a pair of questions about offensive lineman Dalton Risner. The first has to do with how quickly the new guy will be starting on the offensive line for the Vikings. Do you think he’s going to start this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers? Or do you think it might take slightly more time?

The other question has to do with where Risner will start when he reaches that point. The prevailing wisdom is that he’ll be starting at one of the guard spots, but which one do you think it will be?

As always, we’ll have the results of our survey posted before Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, so go ahead and cast your vote! Also, feel free to discuss your thoughts in the comments section and talk about the newest member of the purple.