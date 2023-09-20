Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 September 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Checking in on the NFC North after two weeks

Vikings Sign OG Dalton Risner to One-Year, $4 Million Deal

What the Dalton Risner Signing Signals for the Vikings

Vikings Season Outlook After Going 0-2

Danielle Hunter deal looking pretty good so far

Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey Week 3: Dalton Risner edition

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: