Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 September 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...
Checking in on the NFC North after two weeks
Vikings Sign OG Dalton Risner to One-Year, $4 Million Deal
What the Dalton Risner Signing Signals for the Vikings
Vikings Season Outlook After Going 0-2
Danielle Hunter deal looking pretty good so far
Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey Week 3: Dalton Risner edition
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm
Loading comments...