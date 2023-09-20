 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 September 2023

By Chris Martens
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Checking in on the NFC North after two weeks

Vikings Sign OG Dalton Risner to One-Year, $4 Million Deal

What the Dalton Risner Signing Signals for the Vikings

Vikings Season Outlook After Going 0-2

Danielle Hunter deal looking pretty good so far

Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey Week 3: Dalton Risner edition

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...