Report: Vikings to acquire RB Cam Akers in trade with Rams

UPDATE: Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, the terms of the deal are as follows:

Vikings receive: Cam Akers, 2026 conditional seventh-round pick

Rams receive: 2026 conditional sixth-round pick

No word at this time on what the “conditions” are that need to be met for those picks to change hands.

Through the first two games of the 2023 NFL season, the running game for the Minnesota Vikings has the fewest yards in the league. On Wednesday, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company took a step that they hope will change that.

Trade: Rams are sending RB Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings for a swap of 2026 draft picks, per sources. pic.twitter.com/d79HmNT00u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2023

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Vikings have agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that will see them acquire running back Cam Akers. The deal is for a swap of draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Once we know what picks those are, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Akers was the Rams’ second-round pick out of Florida State in the 2023 NFL Draft, which means he’s currently in the final year of his rookie contract. In 2022, he started nine games for the Rams and ran for 786 yards and nine touchdowns on 188 carries. This year, he had 29 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in the Rams’ season-opening win over the Seattle Seahawks but was inactive for their Week 2 contest.

This gives Akers an opportunity to reunite with Kevin O’Connell, who was the offensive coordinator for the Rams for Akers’ first two seasons. Given the similarities between the two offenses, it likely won’t take Akers long to get up to speed, though I’d be surprised if we saw him out there on Sunday when the Vikings host the Los Angeles Chargers.

