Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports

It’s Wednesday, and that means that teams around the NFL are starting to put together their injury reports in anticipation of this Sunday’s NFL schedule. The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers have done just that ahead of their clash at U.S. Bank Stadium, so let’s take a look at both of those reports here now.

Los Angeles Chargers

Did Not Participate

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle)

LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring)

Limited Participation

LB Joey Bosa (hamstring)

LB Dalyan Henley (hamstring)

LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring)

Full Participation

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Man, it looks like the Chargers are a bit. . .hamstrung.

(I’m sorry.)

But in all seriousness, there are some significant developments on this report for the visitors, most notably the condition of Ekeler. He’s one of the NFL’s best and most versatile running backs but didn’t practice or play at all last week. His status is definitely one worth monitoring. The chance for an Eric Kendricks Revenge Game™ could be in jeopardy as well as he’s dealing with a hamstring issue.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle)

Limited Participation

OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle)

LB Jordan Hicks (shin)

S Josh Metellus (shoulder)

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

Full Participation

No players listed

Bradbury still isn’t practicing, even after the mini-bye following the Thursday Night game, and Davenport logged all of four snaps against Philadelphia before having to be pulled. Not looking like a great decision in free agency to this point, that’s for sure. Darrisaw missed all of the Philly game, and Metellus went out on the opening drive with his shoulder issue, but they’re both limited in Wednesday’s first practice.

Those are the first injury reports of the week, folks. We’ll keep updating these throughout the week as the teams continue to update the status of these players.