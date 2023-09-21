Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 21 September 2023

We got a new guard who appears to be a great dude. It was interesting to hear his interview and what was the reason for him being still available. The price point was the biggest issue. Can’t blame him for wanting to get paid after starting four years and being very good as a pass blocker. He could be the answer at left guard for the next few years.

We got another running back too. I am not sure it says anything about Mattison although many here believe that is the reason. It may say more to do with Nwangwu’s injury recovery timeline. Maybe?

Since yore last open thread ...

Other Vikings News

No. 21 (down 4 spots): NFL Staff – Bleacher Report

No. 26 (down 2 spots): Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

No. 24 (down 2 spots): Josh Kendall, The Athletic

No. 27 (down 1 spot): Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

No. 24 (down 1 spot): Nate Davis, USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 (down 3 spots): Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports

“Last year I had a great game against him. I can tell you for sure, he had this game circled because buddy was locked in. He wasn’t talking as much,” Slay said after surrendering seven catches for 88 yards and six first downs to Jefferson.

“I tried to talk to him one time, ‘Hey man, you ran a great route.’ He ain’t say nothing. Last year, I told him that he said ‘Appreciate that,’ Slay added. “He ain’t say nothing. He ran right back to the huddle. … He was locked in. Great battle.”

“Dude is amazing man,” Slay said. “I’ve only seen one other receiver do what he does. This man never comes out the game,” Slay said. “Only other dude I’ve ever seen do that is Antonio Brown. [Jefferson] got to be in the best shape in the world to be out there every play.”

Nerd alert!

Last year’s team went 13-4 on the back of an 11-0 record in one-score games. The advanced metrics did not look fondly upon those Vikings. One metric in particular, DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average), ranked them as the fifth-worst team in the entire league, sandwiched between the 5-12 Rams and the 4-13 Cardinals.

This year, things have swung back the other way. The Vikings are 0-2, largely due to their league-worst minus-6 turnover differential, but DVOA has them at 16th. They’re the worst team with a positive DVOA at 3.6%, but that’s still a massive improvement over their -15.2% mark from last year. The Vikings have the best DVOA of any of the nine 0-2 teams, and they’re ahead of the 1-1 Lions, who are 17th.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: