Minnesota Vikings MUST Win Sunday or Their Season is in SERIOUS Trouble + A Trade for Cam Akers!

Join us LIVE as we dive deep into the Minnesota Vikings’ high-stakes battle to turn their season around! Will they rise to the challenge and secure that much-needed win? PLUS we talk about the new trade for RB Cam Akers!
Subscribe now and help us grow our channel, and drop a comment on how you feel we’d love to hear from you! #skol #minnesotavikings @vikings #nfl
Where to find our podcast:
RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dcc0dfb4/podcast/rss
SUBSCRIBE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/37uWwSw...
SUBSCRIBE on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Follow the group on X (formerly Twitter)
Matt Anderson: https://twitter.com/MattAnderson_8
Myles Gorham: https://twitter.com/MylesGorham85
Ryan Ortega: https://twitter.com/sportsguyry
Jayson Brown: https://twitter.com/brownjayson
Loading comments...