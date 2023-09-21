Kyle Rudolph calls it a career

Veteran Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph officially called it a career on Thursday, bringing an end to a highly successful career mostly played in Purple and Gold.

Rudolph played with the Vikings from 2011-2020, a remarkable span that saw him play 140 games for the Vikings. He started 132 of those games. He was as dependable a tight end as almost anyone during that timeframe and was a true gem for Minnesota after being selected 43rd overall in the 2011 draft.

He was as good at blocking as he was at receiving, and his impact while helping out the line was appreciated by every quarterback he caught passes from and protected.

His 6’6”/255lb frame was like having another tackle on the line that could also run routes with the best of them and take a ball for 6. Just an absolute animal that caused so much chaos for opposing defenses. He was unbelievably hard to tackle.

After a full season in New York (Giants) during 2021 and a cup of cup of coffee in Tampa Bay during 2022, Rudy is now stepping away from the game, retiring as a Viking.

His career stats for Minnesota are phenomenal. 453 catches (665 targets), 4488 receiving yards, 9.9 yards/reception (!!!), 48 TDs, 254 1Ds, a pro football reference AV of 42, and 2 pro bowls.

You can watch Rudolph’s retirement press conference here and he will also be honored during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Skol Rudy!!

What was your favorite part about Rudolph’s time in Minnesota?