Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports

The latest injury reports are in for the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of Sunday’s contest between the two teams at U.S. Bank Stadium. There have been a couple of changes for both sides to talk about, so let’s go ahead and see what Thursday’s reports had to say.

Los Angeles Chargers

Did Not Participate

LB Joey Bosa (hamstring, downgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) RB Austin Ekeler (ankle)

DL Christopher Hinton (back, new addition to injury report)

LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

LB Dalyan Henley (hamstring, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Ekeler continues to not practice for the Chargers, but in what might be even bigger news he was joined on the sideline by Bosa. Bosa is one of the league’s best pass rushers and if he’s not available for Los Angeles in this one it would make things significantly easier for the Minnesota offense. Those two guys are going to make Friday’s final injury report a very interesting one for the visiting team.

It’s kind of starting to look like we’re not going to get the Eric Kendricks Revenge Game™ either.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle)

Limited Participation

C Garrett Bradbury (back, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle)

LB Jordan Hicks (shin)

S Josh Metellus (shoulder)

Full Participation

No players listed

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who had been listed on the Wednesday injury report as being limited with a hamstring, was placed on injured reserve today to make room for Cam Akers on the 53-man roster.

Bradbury is back at practice today, but only in a limited capacity. I’m not sure if we should get really excited about that or anything and, honestly, I still wouldn’t expect him to play on Sunday. The Vikings probably want to give him a little more time to get him as close to 100% as they can get him, so I’m assuming that Austin Schlottmann will get his second straight start in the pivot.

We’ll have the final injury reports for you tomorrow so we can see who has already been declared out of this one.