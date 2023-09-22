Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22 September 2023

Since Our Last Open Thread...

Nincompoop of the Week: Week 2 (Eagles)

Can the Vikings avoid a turnover Sunday?

Kyle Rudolph calls it a career

Vikings vs. Chargers: A Preview

Week 4 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2023

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports

What Cam Akers Brings to the Vikings’ Offense and Why Now?

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: