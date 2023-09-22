Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Friday, and with less than 48 hours to go before kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings have both put together their final injury reports. There are a few important names that we already know are going to miss this one, so let’s take a look at what we have, starting with the visiting team.

Los Angeles Chargers Week 3 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Eric Kendricks MLB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Joey Bosa LB Hamstring LP DNP LP Questionable Dalyan Henley LB Hamstring LP FP FP Questionable Christopher Hinton DL Back --- DNP FP Questionable Chris Rumph II LB Hamstring LP FP FP Questionable Mike Williams WR Ankle FP FP FP ---

Ekeler is set to miss his second consecutive game, which is pretty significant for the Vikings’ defense. The Chargers have some talented backs that will try to take his place, but none of them bring to the table quite the same skill set that Ekeler does. Kendricks will also not get a shot at his former team, as his hamstring isn’t going to allow him to go in this one.

Bosa returned to practice on Friday after being sidelined on Thursday and could be the dreaded “game time decision” in this one. Sufficient to say that, if he’s out, things will be a bit easier for the Minnesota offense. . .or, at least, you’d think they would be.

Minnesota Vikings Week 3 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Marcus Davenport OLB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Garrett Bradbury C Back DNP LP LP Questionable Christian Darrisaw OT Ankle LP LP FP --- Jordan Hicks MLB Shin LP LP FP --- Josh Metellus S Shoulder LP LP FP ---

Davenport will be inactive for the second time in three games so far this season, and the one game he did play he saw all of four snaps before being sidelined for the rest of the game. Not a great look thus far for him. Bradbury is questionable with his back injury after being limited in practice the past couple of days. I’d still be pretty surprised if the Vikings started him in this one, to be honest.

Kevin O’Connell also said that running back Cam Akers will likely be inactive for Sunday’s game as he simply hasn’t had enough time to get acclimated to the offense. No word on whether or not Dalton Risner will play, but it sounds like he’ll be active for this one, at the very least.

Those are the final injury reports for the Vikings and the Chargers for this Sunday’s game. We’ll have plenty more coverage of this one as we get closer to kickoff.