Giving Props: Best player bets for the Vikings against the Chargers

As we get closer to Sunday’s clash at U.S. Bank Stadium between the Los Angeles Chargers and your Minnesota Vikings, it’s time for our weekly look at some of this week’s player prop bets. Last week, we went 1-for-3 on our bets for the second week in a row, missing on both Justin Jefferson’s receiving yardage total and the Vikings’ points scored, but we did correctly predict that the purple would get at least one interception. We’re going to try to do better this week.

Here are our picks for the three best prop bets of the week in this one. If you want to check out any of the other prop bets, there are plenty of them to be had at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Justin Jefferson, 101.5 receiving yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Jefferson has gotten so ridiculous that the expectation is now for a 100-yard game. I suppose it makes sense. . .he’s averaging 154.5 over the first two weeks, after all. This week, the Chargers roll into town with the NFL’s 32nd-ranked defense. Tyreek Hill lit up the Chargers for over 200 yards in Week 1, and I suppose that some week there will be a defense that will stop Jefferson, or at least slow him down. However, I don’t think this is the week I’d bet on that.

The play: Over

Jordan Addison, longest reception 21.5 yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

With touchdowns in each of his first two games, covering 39 and 62 yards, Addison is establishing himself as a big-play threat very early on in his Minnesota career. Given that he’s likely to never see double coverage, he’s probably going to have his opportunities to break another big one in this game. I have a feeling he’s going to get loose for another long gain in this one, and I’m sure that Kirk Cousins will have no trouble finding him.

The play: Over

Danielle Hunter, 0.75 sacks: Over (+130) or Under (-166)

Hunter has been on fire the first two weeks of this season, as he’s tied for the league lead in sacks with four, including a hat trick on Thursday night in Philadelphia. He clearly seems to be rounding back into form, and now he will go up against a Chargers’ offense with a quarterback that has a propensity for holding onto the ball a bit longer than he should at times. The Chargers have allowed six sacks through their first two games this season, and I’d be willing to bet that Hunter will make Justin Herbert’s acquaintance at least once on Sunday.

The play: Over

Optimistic? Sure, it probably is. . .but there are solid cases to be had in this one, given that both of these teams are probably going to be putting the ball in the air a lot on Sunday.

What are some of your favorite prop bets for this Sunday, folks?