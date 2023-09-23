Can Dalton Risner save the O-line as we pregame the Vikings vs. Chargers

Welcome to another exciting episode of Two Old Bloggers with Darren and Dave! In this installment, they delve into the pressing question of whether Dalton Risner can single-handedly save the Vikings’ struggling offensive line. The hosts also touch on the trade for running back Cam Akers and its implications for the Vikings’ running game. They highlight the aggressive blitzing approach of defensive coordinator Brian Flores and its effectiveness so far. Then conclude with a preview of the upcoming game between the Vikings and the Chargers

With Risner joining the team as a guard, Darren and Dave assess his potential impact and compare his performance to that of Ezra Cleveland and Ed Ingram. They highlight the urgent need for improvement in the interior of the offensive line and discuss the decision-making process behind Risner’s signing.

But that’s not all! Our dynamic duo also dissects the recent trade for Cam Akers, the running back from the Rams. They examine the risks and rewards associated with this acquisition, considering Akers’ past injuries and impressive performance last season. Darren and Dave provide their insights into how Akers’ addition might affect the Vikings’ running game and share their thoughts on the team’s offensive line struggles.

Shifting gears, the hosts turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball, specifically the aggressive approach implemented by Brian Flores, the Vikings’ defensive coordinator. They analyze the team’s blitzing numbers and evaluate the effectiveness of this strategy thus far. While the results may not be perfect, Darren and Dave express their support for Flores’ attacking style and discuss the potential long-term benefits it can bring to the defense.

And of course, no episode would be complete without a game preview! Darren and Dave offer a comprehensive breakdown of the upcoming clash between the Vikings and the Chargers. They explore the historical significance of teams starting the season 0-2 and discuss the implications for the losing team in this matchup. Furthermore, they examine the impact of running back Austin Ekeler’s absence on the Chargers’ offense and how it may benefit the Vikings’ defense. The hosts also provide insights into the offensive game plan, including the potential role of newly acquired Cam Akers.

