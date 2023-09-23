Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 23,24 September 2023

When yore team starts off 0-2 then it leads to plenty of deserved skepticism, criticism, and trade speculation. I suppose that if the team has only one or two wins by the trade deadline then Kwesi might consider trading players but that is a long ways off and I am uncertain how it would fit in the time horizon. Still don’t know what that is and don’t really read the nerd explanations either.

Through two games, Cook has rushed for 40 yards on 17 attempts for an eye-watering 2.4 yards per attempt. Cook’s numbers get worse when looking at advanced analytics where he’s only ahead of new Vikings running back Cam Akers in rush yards over expected per attempt: Cook has a -1.7 to Akers’ -1.94.

This isn’t a new development for Cook. This is who he was last season when his yards per attempt dropped for the third straight season and he finished with -21 rush yards over expected and a dismal -0.08 rush yards over expected per attempt. That’s a complicated way of saying the metrics suggest he was below average.

“Cook is a shell of his former self and does not provide significant value to the Jets,” writes Fried. “The Jets fell for fool’s gold, and they’ve paid for it so far this season.”

Some fan bois will refute these numbers and blame the Jets offensive line.

Could Akiem Hicks be the answer? The 33-year-old, who tormented the Vikings during his Bears career, has clearly been hearing from plenty of Minnesota fans on social media. “That Viking love has been nice all day,” Hicks tweeted on Thursday night

That Viking love has been nice all day, I appreciate the interest. Always had fun strappin it on against you. As a competitor you hope to receive the respect of your opponent. The respect of the fan base is a very nice bonus #skol pic.twitter.com/dLp4rMJJO8 — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) September 22, 2023

