Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

We’re just an hour away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium in this crucial inter-conference matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and your Minnesota Vikings. Our Open Thread is now up and running, so let’s get you all of the information you need to be caught up on today’s game.

Date and Time: Sunday, 24 September 2023, noon Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the country, YouTube TV Sunday Ticket

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 232 (Vikings feed), SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -1, Over/Under 54

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 30, Chargers 23

One Key

1) Stop turning the damn ball over - Yes, I know that I usually do three keys for these matchups, but this week it really appears that there’s one that’s more important than the rest, and that’s for the Vikings to hold on to the damn football. They’ve turned the ball over seven times in the first two games and are -6 in the turnover ratio. . .yet have lost those two games by a combined nine points. If the Vikings can stop handing the ball to their opponents, they should be able to put up a ton of points and win games. Will that happen today? It sure would be nice.

Know the Foe: Bolts from the Blue

Twitter: @DailyNorseman

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailynorseman

With that, it’s time to get prepped for today’s game, folks. As always, we’ll have a new Open Thread up at the start of each quarter, so keep your eyes open for those and keep the discussion moving along accordingly.

Hopefully in about three hours we’ll all get back together and talk about how great it is to get into the W column for the first time this season.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!