Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve officially got fifteen minutes in the books at U.S. Bank Stadium, with your Minnesota Vikings trailing the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 7-0.

The Vikings won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Chargers the football first. The Chargers tried to run a couple of times early, but a holding penalty pushed them back and the drive wound up being a three-and-out. After a short punt, the Vikings started at their own 43-yard line for their first possession.

Alexander Mattison got things going early for the Vikings with a pair of carries for 15 yards, including the first carry this year for 10 yards or more for the team this season. In fact, Mattison got the first five touches for the Vikings and rushed for 31 yards, giving him more yards than he had in the entire Week 2 game in Philadelphia. And then, as the Vikings have done all year, they lost another fumble as T.J. Hockenson caught a pass for a first down and had it stripped as he was fighting for extra yardage.

Following the fumble, the Chargers moved down to Minnesota territory, eventually marching to a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line, and they concluded the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Donald Parham to take an early 7-0 lead.

The Vikings took their next possession and moved into Los Angeles territory, but Kirk Cousins was sacked on third down and it looks as though the Vikings will punt it away to start the second quarter.

We’re through the first quarter of play at U.S. Bank Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings trail the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 7-0. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!