Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Folks, we have reached the point of this contest where we politely request that you raise four fingers above your head, because we’re heading towards the final quarter of play at U.S. Bank Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings training the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 21-17.

The Vikings got the ball first to start the half and pushed the ball to out near midfield, but eventually punted it away with Ryan Wright pinning the Chargers at their own 6-yard line. The Chargers managed to get the ball down the field and get themselves into a position for Cameron Dicker to attempt a 53-yard field goal, but the kick went wide left to keep the score at 14-10.

Unfortunately, the Vikings wound up punting on the ensuing possession after getting into Chargers territory as Cousins was sacked on a third down play. On the next possession, the Chargers extended their lead courtesy of some trickery, as Justin Herbert threw a backwards pass to Keenan Allen, who threw a forward pass to Mike Williams for a 49-yard touchdown to make it 21-10.

The Vikings looked to be in trouble on the next drive, as they faced a 4th-and-6 from the Los Angeles 36-yard line, and Kirk Cousins said “frick it” and hit K.J. Osborn on a short pass that Osborn turned into a 36-yard touchdown with a big dive at the end to get into the end zone to cut it to 21-17.

Kirk finds KJ Osborn on 4th down for the 36-yard TD!



The Chargers didn’t get much going on their next drive, as Danielle Hunter ended it with a sack to get the ball back to the Vikings. The Vikings started the possession from their own 17-yard line, and as we move to the fourth quarter they have a first-and-ten from their own 31-yard line.

Fifteen minutes to go in this one, folks. Can the Vikings mount a comeback and get themselves into the win column for the first time in 2023? Come join us and find out!