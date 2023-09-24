Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re a little less than ninety minutes ahead of kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, as the Minnesota Vikings will host the Los Angeles Chargers with both teams hoping to avoid an 0-3 start. Both teams have released their inactive lists for today’s game, so let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out.

Los Angeles Chargers

OT Zack Bailey

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle)

DL Christopher Hinton (back)

CB J.C. Jackson

OL Brenden Jaimes

LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring)

Joey Bosa, who was listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report, is active for the Chargers in this one but will, reportedly, be on a “pitch count” as far as his usage is concerned. Jackson is a healthy scratch, which seems odd for a player who just signed the sort of contract that he did, but that would seem to be a positive for the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings

RB Cam Akers

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle)

QB Jaren Hall (emergency QB)

TE Nick Muse

DL Khyiris Tonga

Bradbury apparently tested his back before today’s game and the team made the decision to hold him back another week, so it will be a second straight start at center for Austin Schlottmann. In addition, rookies Jaquelin Roy and Andre Carter II are both active for the first time so they should be making their NFL debuts today.

Those are your inactive lists for today’s contest, folks. We’ll have our first discussion thread of the day dropping at the top of the hour at 11:00 AM Central time.