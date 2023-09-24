SB Nation Reacts Results: Dalton Risner edition

We know that some of the answers to this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey are going to be a bit dated, given that the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 game is already in the books. However, we promised you answers, so here they are.

As usual, we start with our question about how confident Vikings fans are in the direction of the team.

Even after a second straight loss, 56% of our respondents thought that the Vikings were heading in the right direction going into this weekend’s contest. My guess is that number will not be increasing this week.

Our other two questions this past week concerned newly-signed offensive lineman Dalton Risner. First, we asked you when you thought Risner will be starting for the Vikings. . .because we’re pretty sure it’s a matter of when, not if.

We had 42% of our readers that thought Risner would be ready to start this week, but it didn’t happen. Honestly, I’m not sure if he even saw the field on Sunday. The most popular answer, and the one that appears to be the right one at this point, is for next weekend’s game at Carolina. We’ll see if that actually happens.

We also asked where you thought Risner would be starting on the o-line, and this one was a fairly one-sided response.

Four out of every five respondents to our survey appear to be done with Ed Ingram, as they believe that Risner will be the starter at right guard when he makes his way into the lineup. Just 15% feel he’ll replace Ezra Cleveland at left guard, while 5% thought he could start somewhere else. He did work out at center during his pre-draft process, and the Vikings have their share of issues at that spot right now, to be sure. But, it sure seems like right guard is the right call.

Those are our SB Nation Reacts results for this week, folks. We’ll have more questions later on in the week and we’ll certainly get the results to you much earlier than we did with these.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.