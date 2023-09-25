2023 NFL Week 4: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

After yet another close loss, the Minnesota Vikings will go into Week 4 with a chance to get into the win column against another winless opponent.

The Vikings will head east to take on the 0-3 Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in a battle between two teams that have had their share of difficulties thus far in 2023.

The Vikings have the NFL’s leader in terms of passing yardage in Kirk Cousins, its leading receiver in Justin Jefferson, and the leader in sacks in Danielle Hunter. Yet they’ve lost three games by one possession. . .the sorts of games that they went 11-0 in during the regular season last year.

The Panthers, on the other hand, have lost two games by double digits so far this season and could be without #1 overall pick and starting quarterback Bryce Young. Young missed the team’s loss to Seattle on Sunday with an ankle issue and, at this point, it isn’t known if it will sideline him for Week 4 as well. If he can’t go, the Vikings will have to deal with Andy Dalton.

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings have opened the week as a 2.5-point favorite in this one. Not that it means anything, but at least the expectations are there for the Vikings to finally get themselves a bit more right.

Kickoff for this one is scheduled for noon Central time, with the broadcast being handled by FOX affiliates around the country.