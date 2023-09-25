Minnesota Vikings fall to 0-3 – Is Kirk Cousins or Kevin O’Connell to Blame?

The Minnesota Vikings continue to find unique ways to lose, which is painful because last season they always found unique ways to win. We started a new show on Climbing The Pocket where every Monday morning we chat about the previous game. This Monday’s episode was full of frustration. Join us in the comments and let us know how you felt about the game. And if you’re so inclined, drop us a like and subscribe. We’d love to continue growing and hearing from all the fans! SKOL!

The defense struggled against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, while the offense performed admirably but faltered with costly clock management issues. Join us as we dissect the pivotal moments and answer the burning question: Is the blame on Kirk Cousins, Kevin O’Connell, or the collective team effort?

