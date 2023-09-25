Week 3 Monday Night Football doubleheader picks and discussion

Much like last week, we’re finishing Week 3 in the NFL with a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

The first game, which will be kicking off here shortly, features two of the three teams that have beaten our Minnesota Vikings already this season as the Philadelphia Eagles travel south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

About an hour after the first game starts, we’ll see kickoff of the second game of the doubleheader, as the Los Angeles Rams will battle the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati.

The Eagles/Buccaneers game will be aired on ABC, while the Rams/Bengals game will be shown on ESPN.

Here’s how all of us are picking tonight’s twin bill. You can make your pick at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you’re going to be watching the games anyway, you can always hang out here and watch them with your fellow Vikings fans and talk about what’s happening on the field. . .or pretty much anything else you’d like to talk about.

Enjoy the games, everyone!