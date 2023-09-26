Nincompoop of the Week: Week 3 (Chargers)

First off, this is supposed to be a fun write up where we make fun of the players, coaches, GMs, fans, and anyone else around the NFL that acts like a nincompoop. It’s where we have fun laughing at the mistakes or venting our frustrations about the on the field product.

Kevin O’Connell – Why is KOC a nincompoop? The team seems like it is never ready to play. This was an issue last year and this year. The slow starts, especially on offense, put this team in a hole. I understand getting the run game going, but you can’t ignore your best players either. Justin Jefferson had 0 targets until the 2nd quarter. When he did it was 55 yards in two plays and an easy TD drive that only had two 2nd downs on it. The worst part of KOC’s nincompoopery is his clock management. The end of the 1st half and 2nd half the team had an opportunity to spike the ball to save time. They let the clock run out at the end of the half. The game ending INT was on a rushed play where the team took over 20 seconds to get to the line of scrimmage. KOC said he likes the idea of surprising the defense there. No one is surprised when the team is moving at a snail’s pace!

TJ Hockenson – Why is TJ a nincompoop? This one is easy. Hang onto the damn ball! TJ fumbled the opening drive away after the team marched down the field. It killed any chance of early momentum. TJ ended the game with a dropped TD turned INT. Not what you expect from the highest paid TE in the league. Stupid mistakes by one of the best players on the team. How are they supposed to win?

Byron Murphy Jr. – Why is Byron a nincompoop? This man couldn’t cover a crib with a king-sized blanket on Sunday. Keenan Allen is a good WR, but he isn’t 18 catches on 20 targets for 215 yards good. Byron got smoked more than a brisket in Texas. Sheer incompetence from CB1.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah – Why is Kwesi a nincompoop? There is no talent on this defense. The only two players worth a damn are Danielle Hunter and Harrison Smith. Both of those players are almost certainly gone after this year. I understand the contracts he inherited are bad, but the players he is bringing in are contributing almost nothing. What area has this team improved from last year talent-wise? Name 1. Anything. I beg you. LT is the only position I can look at and say it has more talent than before Kwesi. Maybe WR if Addison continues to improve. Not good enough.