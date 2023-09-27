Vikings release RB Myles Gaskin, lose CB JoeJuan Williams to Bears

UPDATE: Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, the Vikings have brought Gaskin back to the practice squad, so now the practice squad is full again but there’s still an opening on the active roster.

The Minnesota Vikings now have an open spot on both their active roster and their practice squad after a couple of transactions that have taken place over the past 24 hours.

The team has announced that they have released running back Myles Gasking from the active roster. In addition, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Chicago Bears are signing cornerback JoeJuan Williams off of the Vikings’ practice squad.

Gaskin was with the Vikings through part of Training Camp and made the 53-man roster before being released ahead of Week 1 as a procedural move to keep from guaranteeing his 2023 salary. He was brought back to the team shortly thereafter, but only wound up logging to special teams snaps in the two weeks he was on the active roster.

Williams was signed by the Vikings as a free agent during this past offseason and, in the early part of Training Camp, was running with the starters on the defensive side for the Vikings. He was then one of the Vikings’ final cuts at the roster deadline, which was a bit of a surprise, but was then signed to the practice squad. A former second-round pick of the Patriots in 2019, Williams missed the entire 2022 season with a shoulder injury but got himself healthy for 2023.

Per NFL rules, the Bears will have to add Williams to their active roster, so he’ll be on the opposing sideline at Soldier Field when the Vikings head to Chicago in Week 6.

The Vikings are going to be looking for a couple of new additions, and as soon as they make them we’ll bring the news of them to you right here.