Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s time to officially start looking at this Sunday’s game for the Minnesota Vikings, as they’ll travel to the East Coast to take on the Carolina Panthers in a battle of 0-3 teams. Both teams have put out their initial injury reports for this one, so let’s look at some of the bumps and bruises on both sides.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle)

S Josh Metellus (shoulder)

CB Byron Murphy Jr. (hip)

Limited Participation

OLB Patrick Jones II (hip)

Full Participation

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

Bradbury has missed two straight games with his back issue, giving Austin Schlottmann the start at center in both contests. We’ll have to see how much better it is by the time Sunday comes around, but the fact that he’s already listed as a full participant in practice is cause for at least a little bit of optimism.

On the other hand, Marcus Davenport might see his average drop to one snap per game if he misses this one. . .not a great look, though Kevin O’Connell did say he wanted to potentially ramp up his activity through the week. We’ll see.

Carolina Panthers

Did Not Participate

LB Frankie Luvu (hip)

WR Jonathan Mingo (concussion)

OT Taylor Moton (ankle/rest)

S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

Limited Participation

CB C.J. Henderson (ankle)

RB Miles Sanders (groin)

DE LaBryan Ray (finger)

OL Chandler Zavala (calf)

Full Participation

C Bradley Bozeman (quad)

QB Bryce Young (ankle)

The big name to watch here, obviously, is Young, the #1 overall pick in this past April’s NFL Draft. He missed last week’s game against Seattle with an ankle issue, but he’s already back to being a full participant in practice, which means we’ll likely get to see him on Sunday. Also, it doesn’t look like the Xavier Woods Revenge Game™ is going to happen, not to detract from the Adam Thielen Revenge Game™ or the Ihmir Smith-Marsette Revenge Game™, both of which appear to currently be on as scheduled.

Those are the first injury reports of the week for the Vikings and the Panthers, folks. We’ll keep these updated throughout the week as we get closer to game time.