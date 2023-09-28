Vikings vs Panthers Preview and “What If” Scenarios

At 0-3, the Minnesota Vikings are heading into Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers who are also 0-3. Both teams are desperate for a win and will be putting everything on the line. In order for the Vikings to come out victorious, they will need to execute their game plan flawlessly and make the most of their opportunities.

We will start the show by previewing the highly anticipated matchup between the Vikings and the Panthers. We will discuss the key players to watch and analyze the potential impact of Bryce Young’s availability. Will he be able to make a difference on the field or will the Panthers have to rely on Andy Dalton?

Speaking of talented players, Kirk Cousins has been putting up impressive numbers this season. He currently leads the league in completions, attempts, yards, and touchdowns. However, statistics can only tell part of the story. We’ll dive deeper into Cousins’ on-field performance during our discussion on Wednesday and discover a much more nuanced picture. We will share our insights and analysis during the show.

Lastly, let’s consider the implications if the Vikings end up dropping to 0-4 after Sunday’s game. It would be a major setback for the team and could potentially signal the end of their playoff hopes. The following Sunday, they will face the formidable and defending Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs, which poses another challenging matchup. In light of these circumstances, there might be discussions within the Vikings organization about making strategic decisions. Could Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the team’s General Manager, start exploring options to sell off assets and rebuild for the future?

Don’t miss this episode of The Real Forno Show on YouTube, where Tyler Forness and Dave Stefano bring you all of the latest news and commentary and a deep dive into the Minnesota Vikings’ quest to recover from a dismal start to the 2023 season.

FAN WITH US!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno of Vikings 1st & SKOL @Vikings1stSKOL and the Vikings Wire @TheVikingsWire and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this Vikings 1st & SKOL production, on the @RealFornoShow. Podcasts partnered with Fans First Sports Network @FansFirstSN and Fans First Sports Network’s NFL feed @FFSN_NFL.