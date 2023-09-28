Minnesota Vikings’ HC Kevin O’Connell Warns Team + Former Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart Joins to talk Vikings/Panthers

Join us as we talk about the Minnesota Vikings’ turbulent 0-3 season start, marred by costly fumbles. Head Coach Kevin O’Connell’s stern warning during a recent press conference has fans on edge - will he follow through? And don’t miss our special guest, former NFL RB Jonathan Stewart, as we preview the high-stakes Vikings vs. Panthers showdown in this must-win game

We’d really appreciate it if you could subscribe and help us grow our channel! Also, drop a comment on how you feel we love to hear

from the fans like you! #skol #minnesotavikings @vikings #nfl

Where to find our podcast:

RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dcc0dfb4/podcast/rss

SUBSCRIBE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/37uWwSw...

SUBSCRIBE on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...