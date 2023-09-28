Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 28 September 2023

A win will help everything!

Since yore last open thread ...

Other Vikings News

“Little bit weird, honestly,” Thielen said before a telling slip of his words in a Wednesday news conference. “I’ve never game-planned for our defense, or the Vikings defense, I should say.”

Based off what Keenan Allen was able to do, he should not need to plan too much.

“This week is another huge step for him,” O’Connell said of Risner, who was signed last week. “He’s absorbing things very well. We’re going to get him in there with the first group a little bit throughout practice and kind of have a real calculated mindset of reps for that whole interior group with Garrett (Bradbury) coming back. Whether it’s at left or right guard, we’ll see kind of a rotation in practice.

“And then I really do mean what I say: We’re going to, as a coaching staff, collectively decide the best five we can put out there and then how our depth looks in the event we’ve gotta play a new combination of guys, which has come up a lot.”

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: