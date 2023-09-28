Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time to start Week 4 in the National Football League, and this week kicks off with an all-NFC North matchup.

The Detroit Lions will head into Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. . .it’s just a shame that they can’t both lose.

Both of these teams currently sit at 2-1 and are tied for the lead in our division, so the winner of this one will get a leg up going forward. They also both won in Week 1, lost in Week 2, and won again this past week to get to where they are now.

If you’re going to be watching this one, here’s a place for you to talk about it with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans.

Enjoy the game, everyone!