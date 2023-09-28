Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers: Interim injury reports

It’s a bit later than we’d usually like to get them to you, but the second injury reports of the week are out for the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Bank of America Stadium. That means we can take a look and see if there are any significant changes, so let’s do that now.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

S Lewis Cine (hamstring)

Limited Participation

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) S Josh Metellus (shoulder, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) CB Byron Murphy Jr. (hip, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

Full Participation

OLB Patrick Jones II (hip, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

The Vikings flat out forgot to list Cine on their injury report from Wednesday. . .hell, even they seem to have forgotten about him. . .but this is the second straight practice he’s sat out of. On the other hand, I was erroneous in listing Bradbury as a full participant yesterday. . .he was limited on Wednesday, as he was today.

But on the bright side, everyone else that was listed on the injury report on Wednesday has seen their status upgraded. Hopefully that trend can continue into Friday’s final report.

Carolina Panthers

Did Not Participate

S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

Limited Participation

WR D.J. Chark (hamstring)

LB Frankie Luvu (hip, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) WR Jonathan Mingo (concussion)

RB Miles Sanders (groin)

OL Chandler Zavala (calf)

Full Participation

C Bradley Bozeman (quad)

CB C.J. Henderson (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) OT Taylor Moton (ankle/rest, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) DE LaBryan Ray (finger, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) QB Bryce Young (ankle)

A lot of positive news for Carolina on Thursday’s report as well, including the second straight practice for Bryce Young as a full participant. It definitely appears the Vikings will be seeing him on Sunday afternoon, barring any sort of weird setback. Outside of that, four players were upgraded from Wednesday’s injury report, so most of Carolina’s walking wounded are trending in the right direction.

Final injury reports coming tomorrow, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll get them to you as soon as we’re able.