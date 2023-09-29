Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s late on a Friday night, but we’re finally getting you the injury reports for Sunday’s contest in Charlotte between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers. There are some issues for both sides to take a look at, so let’s go ahead and do that now.
Minnesota Vikings Week 4 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Lewis Cine
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|Back
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Marcus Davenport
|OLB
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|Personal
|---
|---
|DNP
|Questionable
|Patrick Jones II
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Josh Metellus
|S
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|---
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|CB
|Hip
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|---
Cine is the only player that’s been ruled out for the Vikings, as he suffered a hamstring injury during last Sunday’s game and didn’t practice all week. Both Bradbury and Davenport have been listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week, and both will likely be game-time decisions. Hall’s issue is not injury-related, as he was absent from practice on Friday with a personal issue. Hopefully the team will have him back by Sunday. Other than that, nobody else that the Vikings listed on the injury report was given any sort of designation for this one.
Carolina Panthers Week 4 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Frankie Luvu
|LB
|Hip
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Bradley Bozeman
|C
|Quadriceps
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|D.J. Chark
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|---
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|---
|LaBryan Ray
|DE
|Finger
|LP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|---
|Chandler Zavala
|OL
|Calp
|LP
|LP
|FP
|---
The Xavier Woods Revenge Game™ won’t interfere with the Adam Thielen Revenge Game™ or the Ihmir Smith-Marsette Revenge Game™. . .man, that’s a lot of vengeance to try to keep track of. All three of the players that the Panthers listed as questionable are shown as starters on their depth chart, so they could potentially be looking at some significant hits for Sunday’s game.
Those are the final injury reports for both sides as they prepare to meet up in Week 4 NFL action. We’ll have more on this one as we get closer to kickoff.
