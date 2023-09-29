Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s late on a Friday night, but we’re finally getting you the injury reports for Sunday’s contest in Charlotte between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers. There are some issues for both sides to take a look at, so let’s go ahead and do that now.

Minnesota Vikings Week 4 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Lewis Cine S Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Garrett Bradbury C Back LP LP LP Questionable Marcus Davenport OLB Ankle DNP LP LP Questionable Jaren Hall QB Personal --- --- DNP Questionable Patrick Jones II LB Knee LP FP FP --- Josh Metellus S Shoulder DNP LP FP --- Byron Murphy Jr. CB Hip DNP LP FP ---

Cine is the only player that’s been ruled out for the Vikings, as he suffered a hamstring injury during last Sunday’s game and didn’t practice all week. Both Bradbury and Davenport have been listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week, and both will likely be game-time decisions. Hall’s issue is not injury-related, as he was absent from practice on Friday with a personal issue. Hopefully the team will have him back by Sunday. Other than that, nobody else that the Vikings listed on the injury report was given any sort of designation for this one.

Carolina Panthers Week 4 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Xavier Woods S Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Frankie Luvu LB Hip DNP LP LP Questionable Jonathan Mingo WR Concussion LP LP LP Questionable Miles Sanders RB Groin LP LP DNP Questionable Bradley Bozeman C Quadriceps FP FP FP --- D.J. Chark WR Hamstring DNP LP FP --- C.J. Henderson CB Ankle LP FP FP --- Taylor Moton OT Ankle DNP LP FP --- LaBryan Ray DE Finger LP FP FP --- Bryce Young QB Ankle FP FP FP --- Chandler Zavala OL Calp LP LP FP ---

The Xavier Woods Revenge Game™ won’t interfere with the Adam Thielen Revenge Game™ or the Ihmir Smith-Marsette Revenge Game™. . .man, that’s a lot of vengeance to try to keep track of. All three of the players that the Panthers listed as questionable are shown as starters on their depth chart, so they could potentially be looking at some significant hits for Sunday’s game.

Those are the final injury reports for both sides as they prepare to meet up in Week 4 NFL action. We’ll have more on this one as we get closer to kickoff.